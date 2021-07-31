Magoha Bans Hiring of School Buses for Non-Academic Activities

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has banned schools from hiring out their buses for unrelated activities.

The CS issued a statement on Saturday saying the move was meant to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Ministry is, therefore, notifying all school administrators and Boards of Management to use school buses exclusively for academic-related purposes.”

Magoha urged parents to ensure safety while taking their form one students to report on August 2. He said all schools must do their part in curbing the spread of the virus.

“Further, some of the schools are failing to comply with Ministry of Health Guidelines on social distancing in motor vehicles, thereby exposing learners to the dangers of Covid-19,” he said.

“In transporting learners, administrators must ensure that all Ministry of Health measures of combating Covid-19 are strictly adhered to,” he said.

Magoha urged the schools to maintain the Covid-19 prevention protocols in the buses.

“Firm action will be taken against individuals or groups found to be flouting the directives on use of school buses,” he said.

It is common for individuals to hire local school buses for transportation in events such as weddings and funerals.

