Kiambu Magistrate Suspended Over Waititu Case Quits Despite Court Reinstatement

Suspended Kiambu Principal Magistrate Bryan Khaemba has formally quit the service months after being reinstated.

Khaemba was suspended in June 2019 on allegations of gross misconduct after granting former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu anticipatory bail.

Waititu, who was still in office, had moved to the court on May 23 to stop detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission from arresting him in a probe involving misappropriation of county funds amounting to Ksh588 million.

Khaemba is said to have been on sick leave when he issued the controversial orders, forcing then Chief Justice David Maraga to send him packing.

Later, the High Court ordered the reinstatement of the magistrate saying his dismissal was unprocedural. Maraga’s appeal on the matter was dismissed in December last year.

But in a statement on Wednesday, Khaemba said he won’t return to his former job despite the court’s ruling.

He said he recently mutually disengaged with his employer, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

In an agreement seen by this writer dated February 17, JSC agreed to pay Khaemba all withheld benefits for the period between June 14, 2019, and December 31, 2021.

“I take this opportunity to thank the Judiciary of Kenya for giving me an opportunity to serve my beloved country as a Magistrate for over a decade. Indeed it was a great honour to move through the rank and file, more so having joined the institution in the early stages of my legal career,” he said.

“Many thanks to all those colleague Judges, Magistrates, Kadhis and Judiciary Staff, Advocates, and State Counsels, the Police and other players in the justice system as well as court users committees in various court stations that I served with.”

Khaemba, who after dismissal took up private practice in Danstan Omari’s law firm, is eyeing the Kimilili MP seat in the August polls.

