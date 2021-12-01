Maendeleo Chap Chap Secretary General Defects to UDA

Maendeleo Chap Chap Secretary General Stephen Kilonzo has announced his defection to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

Kilonzo is the latest politician to join the party associated with Deputy President William Ruto after a number of other leaders from several parties including the ruling party, Jubilee.

In an interview with a local daily, Kilonzo, who is eyeing the Kitui senatorial seat in the 2022 General Election, disclosed that UDA is more accommodative.

He said he is yet to officially communicate with the party leadership on his move.

“I consulted widely and negotiated with UDA top officials. I find the party accommodative. It is now my new home on whose ticket I will seek the senatorial seat,” Kilonzo told The Star.

Read: LSK President Nelson Havi Dumps ANC for DP Ruto’s UDA

According to Kilonzo, one of the reasons why he had to ditch the Alfred Mutua-led party is because it doesn’t have a plan of fielding a presidential candidate in 2022. He said he found UDA to be more influential under the leadership of Ruto who has already started campaigns for his presidential bid.

“In 2017, I ran on a party that did not have a presidential candidate who I could sell to help me implement my promises,” Kilonzo said.

“I am now more at home because I will run on UDA that has a formidable presidential candidate in DP William Ruto.”

Read Also: Maendeleo Chap Chap Property to Be Auctioned Over Rent Row

Kilonzo unsuccessfully contested for the Kitui senatorial seat in 2017. He came second after incumbent Enoch Wambua of Wiper party.

Other aspirants who hope to unseat Wambua include Mutua’s close associate lawyer Fred Nyamu, entrepreneur Muinde Mutuka and Nairobi businessman Allan Sila.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...