Maendeleo Chap Chap Property to Be Auctioned Over Rent Row

Alfred Mutua’s Maendeleo Chap Chap party is in trouble following a rent dispute with its landlord.

The party’s property in Nairobi has been put up for auction over rent arrears.

Philip International Auctioneers placed an advert in local dailies inviting bidders to buy electronic items, furniture, and other household goods as a means for the landlord to recover their dues.

The items include office chairs and desks, workstation, waiting sofas, water dispensers, wall units, rolls of floor carpets, reception counter and conference table.

Others include flat screen TVs, monitors and CPUs, HP printers and printer stand among other items.

The public sale of the items is set for Tuesday, August 10 at auctioneer’s offices situated at Kileleshwa estate along Kandara along Kandara Road from 11am.

Interested bidders are required to pay a refundable deposit of Ksh20,000.

Alfred Mutua, the MCC party leader is yet to comment on the matter.

The governor for Machakos County, has expressed interest in succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta in the 2022 General Election.

MCC is fairly a young party that was launched in August 2016 following Mutua’s exit from Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper party.

