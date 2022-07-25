Pop Icon Madonna Shares Video of Family Dancing to Sauti Sol’s ‘Melanin’

Kenyan boy-band, Sauti Sol are over the moon after international pop sensation Madonna shared a video of her children dancing to the group’s song ‘Melanin’. The icon shared a video of the kids dancing with the caption indicating that they were cooking breakfast.

Madonna’s son David Banda and daughter Estere, both in dresses show off their moves while gyrating to Sauti Sol’s song ‘Melanin’ before Banda takes a video of everyone in the kitchen, including the singer.

The video attracted lots of Kenyans in the comment section, after Madonna put a hashtag of #Sautisol to accompany the caption. Sauti Sol members Bien Aime, Savarra and Chimano all expressed disbelief as they thanked the pop icon.







Sauti Sol are considered among Kenya’s best artists with a strong following on and off social media. Banda and Estere are popular on different social media platforms for their dance moves.

