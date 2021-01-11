Queen Of Pop Madonna Tours Baringo, Samburu Counties (Video)

Queen of Pop Madonna has been touring Kenya for the last couple of days after jetting in from Malawi.

The philanthropist was accompanied by her adopted 15-year-old son, David Banda, daughter Mercy James and eight-year-old twins, Stella and Estere.

The singer, songwriter has been sharing moments from her trips to Samburu county with her 15 million followers on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

“Spending time with the Samburu tribe is always an honor. They are nomadic warriors and here the men are singing, dancing and telling stories to attract the attention of the females,” she captioned moments from the trip.

“Visiting the Pokot Tribe in the Baringo Valley was a special moment for all of us. They invited us to dance with them and shared their daily prayer of thanks,” she said after visiting Baringo county.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

Towards the end of December, American singer Ashanti and British supermodel Naomi Campbell visited Kenya.

