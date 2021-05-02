Madaraka Express Passenger Services to Resume Monday

Kenya Railways has announced resumption of Madaraka Express passenger services between Mombasa and Suswa.

In a statement released on Sunday, the management said the services will resume tomorrow, May 3 after about a month of a suspension occasioned by the cessation of movement order issued by President Uhuru Kenyatta affecting Nairobi, Machakos, Kajiado Kiambu and Nakuru counties.

The travel ban imposed to control the spread of Covid-19 led to the rescheduling of passenger train service between Nairobi Terminus and Suswa to weekends only.

While announcing the resumption of normal services, KR said the schedule remains unchanged with the Inter-county train departing at 8:00 am; the Express train departing at 3:00 pm, and Night train departing at 10:00 pm.

The booking platforms have been opened to the public for online purchase of tickets.

“For unutilized tickets, due to the just concluded Cessation of Movement Order, customers are advised to reschedule for travel at a preferred date,” the statement reads.

Further, KR said it has waived the rescheduling fee for tickets purchased before May 2, 2021.

The Link trains to Nairobi Terminus at 6:35 am; 12:00 pm; and 8:00 pm will be available to transport passengers to Nairobi Terminus and upon arrival from Mombasa.

“Customers should visit the nearest Madaraka Express Passenger Service station 48 hours prior to the intended date and time of travel and reschedule over the countersubject to availability of seats,” the management added.

President Kenyatta lifted the cessation of movement order during the Labour Day celebrations on Saturday, May 1.

The Head of State also reviewed curfew hours from 8 pm-4 am to 10 pm-4 am.

