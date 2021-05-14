Madaraka Express Passenger Found with Invalid Ticket Missing After Alighting at Athi River

A mentally ill man is missing after he alighted Madaraka Express Train on May 11.

The man who has since been identified as 74-year-old Peterson Mwangi Ngunyi is said to have been found with an invalid ticket.

But according to Mwangi’s daughter, Tabitha, her father was ejected from the train even though his ticket was valid.

In a statement, Kenya Railways noted that the missing person had in his possession an invalid ticket that had previously been used by a passenger traveling from Mombasa to Nairobi the previous day.

𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 : 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿 𝗔𝗳𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗔𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗮 𝗠𝗮𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗸𝗮 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻 pic.twitter.com/KFvoXoar9y — Kenya Railways (@KenyaRailways_) May 13, 2021

According to Kenya Railway, any passenger found with an invalid ticket in the train is required to either pay for the ticket, payable at the destination or alight at the nearest railway station.

“To assist Mwangi, the train crew requested him to reach out to a family member to pay for his journey but he neither had a phone nor any contact through which he could get assistance,” the statement read.

Mwangi, Kenya Railways said, opted to alight at Athi River.

Kenya Railways has also insisted that they learnt of Mwangi’s condition much later.

They have assured the public that they are working closely with the police to find the missing person.

“We wish to clarify that KR officers treated the passenger with the utmost respect and followed the necessary procedures put in place when such incidences occur. In addition, we wish to notify our esteemed customers that we don’t take this matter lightly.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu