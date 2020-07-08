Madaraka Express Nairobi-Mombasa Services To Resume On Monday

Madaraka Express passenger services between Nairobi and Mombasa will resume on Monday, July 13, Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia announced on Wednesday.

This is following the removal of travel restrictions between Nairobi and Mombasa by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday.

Macharia told reporters that he train is scheduled to depart Nairobi at 8am on Monday and arrive at the Coast at 12.45pm.

The train will then leave Mombasa for Nairobi at 1.25pm and is expected to arrive in Nairobi at 6.40pm.

The CS stated that the government’s social distancing directive will be adhered to in the trains.

According to Macharia, Kenya Railways will deploy 10 coaches for passengers with a total one-way capacity of 600 passengers which is half the carrying capacity.

The CS noted that an additional coach will also be deployed to isolate passengers suspected or detected to be infected with COVID-19 during the journey.

“The extra coach will leave empty and we hope it will arrive in Mombasa empty because it will be used for only one purpose; to carry any suspected case of COVID-19 detected during the journey between Nairobi and Mombasa and vice versa,” said CS Macharia.

The Madaraka Express services were suspended following a cessation of movement order issued by the President in April to contain the spread of coronavirus.

