in NEWS

COVID-19: Madaraka Express Trains Plying Nairobi-Mombasa Route Withdrawn Following Movement Ban

179 Views

/Courtesy

Madaraka Express trains operating between Nairobi and Mombasa have been withdrawn following President Uhuru Kenyatta’s order on cessation of movement.

Through a statement by the Kenya Railways Managing Director Philip Mainga, the trains that operated daily at 10:30AM between Nairobi and Mombasa have been withdrawn forthwith.

Mainga has ideally indicated that the SGR and Meter Gauge Railway freight services continue uninterrupted with the normal 24-hour service.

“In conformity with the directive by the President, the following decisions have been made today, the two MADARAKA EXPRESS trains that operated daily at 10:30AM between Nairobi&Mombasa have been withdrawn forthwith. The SGR&METER GAUGE RAILWAY freight services will continue uninterrupted & according to the 24hour schedule,” reads the statement in part.

Read: DP Ruto Calls On Kenyans To Play Their Part In Ensuring Laid Directives To Curb Spread Of COVID-19 Succeed

Also, Mainga has indicated that the Nairobi Commuter Rail Service to Ruiru, Embakasi, Syokimau and Kikuyu will continue to operate normally.

Earlier, President Uhuru Kenyatta through a presser banned the movement of people in and out of Nairobi, Kilifi, Mombasa and Kwale Counties for 21 days as a measure to contain the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Head of State however said that movement of food and cargo will continue as normal throughout the containment period.

Read Also: President Uhuru Bans Movement In and Out Of Nairobi, Kilifi, Mombasa and Kwale Counties

“Any passenger carrying bicycles, scooters, motorcycles, vehicles, railway wagons, aircraft shall not be allowed in & out of Nairobi Metropolitan Area, Kwale, Kilifi and Mombasa, ” said President Kenyatta.

In Nairobi, the ban takes effect today, Monday, April 6 from 7PM while in the three Coastal region counties, the directive will come into effect on Wednesday, April 8 from 7PM.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Written by Mercy Auma

Reporter at Kahawa Tungu, with a passion for human interest stories. I believe in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye. I have worked for various media organizations.

Twitter: @MallissaMercy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pep Guardiola’s Mother Dolors Sala Carrio Succumbs To Coronavirus

DCI Summons Two Standard Journalists Over Lanet Barracks Lockdown Story