COVID-19: Madaraka Express Trains Plying Nairobi-Mombasa Route Withdrawn Following Movement Ban

Madaraka Express trains operating between Nairobi and Mombasa have been withdrawn following President Uhuru Kenyatta’s order on cessation of movement.

Through a statement by the Kenya Railways Managing Director Philip Mainga, the trains that operated daily at 10:30AM between Nairobi and Mombasa have been withdrawn forthwith.

Mainga has ideally indicated that the SGR and Meter Gauge Railway freight services continue uninterrupted with the normal 24-hour service.

“In conformity with the directive by the President, the following decisions have been made today, the two MADARAKA EXPRESS trains that operated daily at 10:30AM between Nairobi&Mombasa have been withdrawn forthwith. The SGR&METER GAUGE RAILWAY freight services will continue uninterrupted & according to the 24hour schedule,” reads the statement in part.

Also, Mainga has indicated that the Nairobi Commuter Rail Service to Ruiru, Embakasi, Syokimau and Kikuyu will continue to operate normally.

Earlier, President Uhuru Kenyatta through a presser banned the movement of people in and out of Nairobi, Kilifi, Mombasa and Kwale Counties for 21 days as a measure to contain the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Head of State however said that movement of food and cargo will continue as normal throughout the containment period.

“Any passenger carrying bicycles, scooters, motorcycles, vehicles, railway wagons, aircraft shall not be allowed in & out of Nairobi Metropolitan Area, Kwale, Kilifi and Mombasa, ” said President Kenyatta.

In Nairobi, the ban takes effect today, Monday, April 6 from 7PM while in the three Coastal region counties, the directive will come into effect on Wednesday, April 8 from 7PM.

