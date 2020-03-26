in NEWS

Madaraka Express Nairobi-Mombasa Route Suspended Over Coronavirus Threat

Kenya Railways on Thursday suspended the Madaraka Express Passenger Service on certain routes in compliance with President Uhuru kKenyatta’s dusk till dawn curfew that takes effect on Friday.

In a statement, Kenya Railways temporarily put on hold the Nairobi-Mombasa, Nairobi-Suswa and Nairobi Terminus – Ngong routes.

The 7 pm to 5 am curfew was a way to combat the spread of COVID-19 that has so far infected 31 people and killed one.

Of the 31, one has been sent home after making a full recovery.

14 seater matatu operators were directed to carry a maximum 8 passengers while the 25 seaters were allowed 15 passengers per trip.

While the directive has been fully complied with, others have taken this chance to hike fares.

On this matter, the CS said, “It has come to our attention that several public sector transport operators have now resulted to increase fares as a result of this directive. I want to make an appeal for those in the matatu industry and others in the transport sector not to increase fares for our commuters by so doing it will be counter productive as we continue to fight this virus in our country.”

