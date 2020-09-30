in NEWS

Madaraka Express To Introduce 2nd Afternoon Train From October As Demand Increases

The Kenya Railways will from tomorrow, October 1, 2020, introduce an additional afternoon Madaraka Express train to and from Nairobi and Mombasa.

The second train service was suspended in April following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the country back.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Kenya Railways called on those planning to travel to start booking their seats.

In a notice seen by this writer, the Nairobi-Mombasa train will depart Nairobi at 2:15pm and arrive at the Coast at 7:30pm.

The other train will leave Mombasa for Nairobi at 2.15pm and is expected to arrive in Nairobi at 7.20pm.

The introduction of the additional train can be attributed to an increase in the demand by Kenyans to travel.

Madaraka Express passenger services resumed in July following the removal of travel restrictions between Nairobi and Mombasa.

