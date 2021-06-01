Madaraka Day Celebrations: Program At Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium

Today, June 1, 2021, Kenya commemorates 58 years of independence with Madaraka Day Celebrations.

This year’s celebrations are held at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Mamboleo, Kisumu.

The festivities start at 9AM with only 3,000 guests expected to attend in a bid to adhere to Covid-19 protocols in the country.

Here is the program of the day:

9:00 AM: All invited guests are seated at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium, Kisumu.

10.30 AM: Arrival of Service Commanders.

10.35 AM: Chief of the Defence Forces, Gen. R K Kibochi, EGH, MGH, ‘ndc’ (K), ‘psc’ (UK) arrives at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium.

10.40 AM: Cabinet Secretaries; the Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court, Hon. Justice. Martha Koome; Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Justin Muturi, E.G.H., M.P. and the Speaker of the Senate, Sen. Kenneth Lusaka, E.G.H., M.P., arrive and are escorted to their seats.

10.40 AM: Guard of Honour marches to position.

10.45 AM: The Deputy President, Hon. Dr. William Ruto, E.G.H., arrives at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium.

10.45 AM: His Excellency the President, Hon. Uhuru Kenyatta, C.G.H. and Her Excellency the First Lady, Margaret Kenyatta leave State Lodge for Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium.

10.55 AM: His Excellency the President, Hon. Uhuru Kenyatta, C.G.H., and Her Excellency the First Lady, Margaret Kenyatta arrive at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium.

On arrival, Their Excellencies the President and the First Lady are met by Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. R K Kibochi, EGH, MGH, ‘ndc’ (K), ‘psc’ (UK).

The event:

His Excellency the President is escorted to the Ceremonial Vehicle by the Chief of the Defence Forces.

Her Excellency the First Lady is escorted to the Presidential Dais.

His Excellency the President greets wananchi.

His Excellency the President mounts the Ceremonial Dais.

National Anthem.

East African Community Anthem.

His Excellency the President inspects the Guard of Honour.

His Excellency the President proceeds to the Presidential Dais.

The Guard of Honour marches off.

Fly past by KDF Aircraft.

Free fall by para troopers.

Prayers.

The Governor of Kisumu County, Hon. Prof. Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o, E.G.H., makes welcoming remarks.

The Deputy President, Hon. Dr. William Ruto, E.G.H., speaks and invites His Excellency the President to make his address.

His Excellency the President, Hon. Uhuru Kenyatta, C.G.H., addresses the Nation.

National Anthem.

The State Motorcade leaves Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium for State Lodge, Kisumu.

