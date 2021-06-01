Madaraka Day Celebrations: Kenya Navy Officer Collapses

A Kenya Navy officer has collapsed during Madaraka Day celebrations being held at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu.

Reports indicate that the officer was in the line-up comprising of Kenya Navy Officers, Air Force and Kenya Defence Forces.

In a video shared on social media, the officer is captured held by two individuals who were making an attempt to get him medical attention.

KISUMU; Military Officer reportedly collapses while entertaining guests at the #58thMadarakaDay by parachuting. 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐍𝐨𝐰𝐊𝐄:|DP William Ruto|The 5th |Raila |Independence |Jayden |Yurop | 📹Credits//MediaMax pic.twitter.com/T1Hm8R5IhI — Channel 54 News (@Channel54News) June 1, 2021

Today, Kenya commemorates 58 years of independence with Madaraka Day Celebrations.

The festivities started at around 10 AM with only 3,000 guests attending.

It was also graced with dignitaries from different parts of the country including Deputy President William Ruto, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria among others.

On the program, Kisumu County Governor Prof. Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o made the welcoming remarks and invited Deputy President William Ruto who is to usher in President Uhuru Kenyatta.

