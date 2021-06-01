in NEWS

Madaraka Day Celebrations: Kenya Navy Officer Collapses

Nadaraka, uhuru
President Uhuru Kenyatta during the 55th Madaraka Day celebrations in Meru County. / COURTESY

A Kenya Navy officer has collapsed during Madaraka Day celebrations being held at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu.

Reports indicate that the officer was in the line-up comprising of Kenya Navy Officers, Air Force and Kenya Defence Forces.

In a video shared on social media, the officer is captured held by two individuals who were making an attempt to get him medical attention.

Today, Kenya commemorates 58 years of independence with Madaraka Day Celebrations.

The festivities started at around 10 AM with only 3,000 guests attending.

It was also graced with dignitaries from different parts of the country including Deputy President William Ruto, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka,  Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria among others.

On the program, Kisumu County Governor Prof. Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o made the welcoming remarks and invited Deputy President William Ruto who is to usher in President Uhuru Kenyatta.

