Mac’s Pharmaceutical Director, Managers Arrested For Manufacturing Drugs In Spite Of Ban

Detectives on Tuesday arrested pharmaceutical company director and two managers for violating a directive from the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB).

The order issued in March barred pharmaceutical companies from manufacturing drugs for a period of 12 months.

In a tweet, DCI said that detectives from Parklands Police Station apprehended Mac’s Pharmaceutical Ltd director Khuram Chaudri, Nadeem Janjua, and Kumar Upendra who are the Personnel and Production Managers respectively.

The trio and 19 other employees were found producing drugs after curfew hours.

The 19 will be arraigned for defying curfew orders.

150 Boxes each containing 5,000 Cofrid tablets & 117 tins each with 1,000 Fenamine tablets were impounded.

“Acting on intelligence, the officers raided the premises situated off Shimo La Tewa Road in Nairobi, where the company was operating in contempt of the Pharmacy and Poisons Board and the Public Order on state curfew.

“Therein, normal production has been going on overnight from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. when employees are released,” DCI said.

The DCI also noted that 150 Boxes each containing 5,000 Cofrid tablets and 117 tins each with 1,000 Fenamine tablets were seized during the raid.

