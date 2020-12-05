Machakos Senator Mutinda’s Family Denies Claims That He Collapsed In Woman’s Home, Says Reports Are “Malicious”

Machakos Senator Boniface Mutinda Kabaka’s family has denied claims that he collapsed at a woman’s house in Kilimani.

According to the family spokesperson, the legislator who is currently hospitalised at Nairobi Hospital, was having a drink at a Kilimani restaurant when he developed a severe migraine.

He is said to have requested the management to call an ambulance.

The family further noted that reports indicating that he was with a woman are malicious and are meant to malign his name.

“We urge you to ignore the fake and malicious rumours being spread by some petty, callous and heartless political enemies to malign the good name of the Senator while he is helpless and fighting for dear life,” family said.

The family also noted that doctors suspect it could have been a case of a blood clot affecting his nervous system.

“Senator Kabaka was admitted to Nairobi Hospital where doctors suspected a case of blood clot affecting his nervous system,” the family added.

On Friday, reports indicated that the legislator checked into the house in the company of a woman on Thursday.

An incident report at Kilimani Police Station showed that Kabaka complained about a headache and asked the female companion to fetch paracetamol for him.

The unidentified woman then notified the management when the legislator’s condition worsened.

The woman was being held at Kilimani Police Station for questioning.

