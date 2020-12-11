Machakos Senator Boniface Mutinda Is Dead

Machakos senator Boniface Mutinda Kabaka has died.

The lawmaker was receiving treatment at the Nairobi Hospital since Friday after developing a severe headache.

The deceased was in the company of a woman who has since been identified as secondary school teacher, Esther Muli Nthenya.

He is said to have collapsed at the Dee3 Hotel in upmarket Kilimani on the said Friday.

The hotel management apparently called for an ambulance which rushed him to the health facility. He was admitted at the facility’s Intensive Care Unit and thereafter operated on.

On Tuesday, Muli who was on Wednesday released on personal bond after tests showed no traces of poison in the deceased’s body, told Mbaitu FM that the lawmaker complained of a headache at around midnight.

They had had food and drinks at the restaurant and then proceeded to a room booked by Mutinda.

The lawmaker had allegedly driven himself to the hotel without his bodyguards.

A persistent headache prompted Muli to alert Mutinda’s aide, Isaac Muinde and briefed him on the sickness.

It is Muinde who organised for his boss’s evacuation from the premises.

