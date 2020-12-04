Machakos Senator Boniface Mutinda Hospitalised After Collapsing In Woman’s Kilimani Home

Machakos Senator Boniface Mutinda Kabaka is receiving treatment at the Nairobi Hospital after collapsing at a woman’s house in Kilimani, Nairobi.

According to an incident report at Kilimani Police Station, the legislator checked into the house in the company of a woman on Thursday.

It is said that Kabaka complained about a headache and asked the female companion to fetch paracetamol for him.

The unidentified woman then notified the management when the legislator’s condition worsened.

They called for an ambulance which rushed him to Nairobi Hospital where he is currently admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

After receiving word, Kabaka’s wife reported the matter at Kilimani Police Station where the woman is being held for interrogation.

“The scene was processed by crime scene support services and evidence found at the scene forwarded to the Government analyst for analysis since most of them are perishable,” the police incident report read.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu