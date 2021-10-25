Machakos Man Believed to Have Killed Wife Over Infidelity Surrenders

A man believed to have fatally stabbed his wife on October 21, has surrender to the police.

Andrew Mutiso Musau is said to have killed his wife after finding her with her lover at their matrimonial home.

Mutiso who fled the scene of crime gave himself up to officers at Athi River Police Station. He was accompanied by two of his brothers.

“A Machakos man believed to have killed his wife by stabbing her six times after allegedly finding her with another man in their house has surrendered himself to Athi River detectives,” said DCI.

A manhunt had been launched on Saturday after the body of Mutiso’s spouse was discovered in their home by concerned Nyumba Kumi officials.

“Shocked by the horrifying scene, neighbors who were privy to the heated scuffle that ensued between Mutiso and his wife on Thursday night when he found another man assuming his roles in their institution of marriage, alerted the police of the body,” added DCI.

Sleuths from Kitengela have since processed the scene of crime.

The deceased’s remains have also been moved to a local morgue for postmortem.

“As further investigations continue, the suspect is being processed for arraignment over murder charges tomorrow (Monday).”

