Machakos, Makueni and Kajiado Counties Suspend Development In Konza Technopolis Buffer Zone

Machakos, Makueni and Kajiado counties have suspended development and issuance of development permits on land within a 10-kilometre radius around Konza Technopolis for a period of 90 days.

This comes as a blow to investors looking to cash in from approval of building plans, developments, change of user, subdivisions of land or amalgamation of the land surrounding the city.

This includes building plans and proposed civil works that have not yet commenced and development proposals that have been processed and approved. The suspension stands until the formulation of the Inter-County physical planning and Land Use Development Plan.

“The plan will provide basic guidelines and standards for regulation of land use practices and general development while controlling activities for the respective counties bordering the technopolis. It will also guide developers and property owners on acceptable standards,” read a joint statement from the three counties.

The counties say the aim of the plan is to avoid uncontrolled developments that may cause aesthetic, spatial and environmental issues around the city thereby devaluing land or causing other related issues.

Konza City was gazetted in 2019 as Africa’s Silicon Savannah to host ICT, business, health and education franchises.

In phase one, 89 acres of the 410 acres were allocated to mixed use, 39 acres to a university, 26 acres for residential houses and 26 acres for life science.

Space was allocated 11 acres, retail (eight acres), cultural community (one acre), parks (79 acres) and transportation and other public space (130 acres).

