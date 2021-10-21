Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua To Sue Boniface Mwangi For Defamation

Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua has threatened to sue activist Boniface Mwangi over alleged defamation.

This follows several videos and materials published online by the activist, accusing Dr Mutua of being abusive and being a rapist, among other things.

“By a video published by yourself on October 20th 2021, you uttered and published online, and further disseminated and caused to be printed and published online and vide other media, libelous and defamatory material of and concerning our said client (Mutua) in which you uttered the libelous and defamatory words, which transcribed were to the effect,” read a demand letter to Mwangi by Mutua’s lawyer, Harrison Kinyanjui.

Through the videos, the “Unbounded” author claimed Dr Mutua was responsible for the “bombing” of his house in Machakos.

The state working for @DrAlfredMutua have bombed my family home in Lukenya, Machakos county and robbed my employees. They realised hashtags can’t scare me and they’re now using explosives. I still don’t fear because the Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want, He shall protect me,” said Mwangi.

Read: Police Probe Alleged Bomb Attack at Boniface Mwangi’;s Home by Three Men

The attack comes just a few days after Mwangi unleashed photos of the Governor’s ex-wife Lillian Nganga with her new lover, Juliani living their best lives.

The photos created a public uproar with those allied to Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua blasting Mwangi for what they termed “unfair treatment.”

Mutua is now demanding that Mwangi pulls down the videos, and offers a public apology or be taken to court.

“Our instructions are to demand from you that you retract and pull down all of the said libelous and defamatory publications, of and concerning our client in the same prominence as in the offensive publications, publish an apology which is acceptable to us in the manner approved by our client, pull down from the Internet and any other web-based resource or archive where the said publication has been stored, posted, or is stored, and you provide a certificate to our client of such pulling down of the publication,” added the letter.

“Our client will otherwise set in motion the legal process for redress in default of your meeting the terms of the demand as herein demanded and will further seek and pursue ancillary relief and damages at your risk to costs thereof without any further or other reference to you in this regard.”

The police have already commenced investigations into the said attacks.

