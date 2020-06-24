Governor Dr Alfred Mutua Building A 5-star Hotel, A&L Hotel – PHOTOS

Machakos governor Dr Alfred Mutua and his wife are building a multi-billion hotel in Machakos along Machakos Road, it has been revealed.

The hotel could tower most hotels in Machakos County and even in the country if the photos and designs seen by this writer are anything to go by.

The Governor first talked about the hotel on June 20, when he joined his wife for a 35 kilometre marathon in Machakos.

“I later joined her at the 25km mark at the Machakos People’s Park covered 10 km and the final kilometers with her to the finishing point at the upcoming A & L Hotel on Machakos Road,” he wrote on Facebook.

The hotel takes the shape of a wedge with an oval base according to the 16-floor plan shared in 2016 by Dubai-based architect Svilen Yordanov.

Yordanov works under Meraas Holding and seems to be one high-end architect handling some of the most prominent clients in United Arab Emirates.

Speaking to a local news outlet, Dr Mutua said that this would not be his first hotel in the country, since he ventured into the hospitality industry during his days as a government spokesman.

“I have been an entrepreneur since I was 19 years old when I registered my first company,” he said.

The name of the hotel, A & L, is an abbreviation of his name and that of his wife, Alfred and Lilian respectively.

