Machakos County Assembly Speaker And Health CAS Mother Florence Mwangangi Contracts Covid-19

Machakos County Assembly Speaker Florence Mwangangi has revealed that she is among two people who recently tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the assembly.

The speaker, who is also the mother of Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi, said she tested positive for the virus nine days ago.

She told a local media that she was tested alongside all MCAs and staffers after one of their colleagues showed coronavirus symptoms.

Ms Mwangangi said she is in self-isolation.

“Each day is different and one may face different symptoms, those who are sick should take heart and be hopeful though the journey is tough,” she stated.

Several county assemblies have suspended sittings in the recent past over coronavirus fears as cases surge.

Bungoma County Assembly was closed a further 14 days effective Wednesday, October 28, 2020, after six ward representatives and seven staff members tested positive Covid-19.

In a statement, Speaker Emmanuel Situma said the assembly was closed two weeks ago as a precautionary measure before mass testing was done on MCAs, staff and other service providers.

Following the recently confirmed infections, the Speaker advised all MCAs and members of staff to self isolate in line with the Ministry of Health guidelines.

“The wider County Assembly of Bungoma fraternity is equally urged to self-isolate in the interest of the wider public,” read the Speaker’s statement.

Other assemblies that have been forced to suspend operations after cases were reported include Mombasa, Uasin Gishu and Homa Bay County Assemblies.

