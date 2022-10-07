Concerns As Machakos County Appoints Class 8 Dropout As Chief Of Staff

The appointment of Lawrence Ngovi as the Machakos County Chief of staff has elicited mixed reactions from netizens.

Ngovi has zero qualifications for the job apart from a class 8 certificate. Considering the serious nature of the job, residents are worried he will not deliver.

Barely weeks into a new regime under Governor Wavinya Ndeti, trouble has already started brewing. This, according to insiders has been facilitated by the incompetent nature of the newly appointed Chief of Staff.

For instance, operations are not running smoothly and twice, the Governor has been forced to cancel press meetings.

Reports indicate that Mr Ngovi has fully taken over the county, hawking job opportunities to the highest bidders while ignoring those who campaigned for the Governor, with blood and sweat.

Mr Ngovi’s lack of academic qualifications and unprofessionalism in the job has been linked to delays in the office of the Governor to name the 10 County Executive Committee (CECs) chairs.

Notably, in the last week, Governor Wavinya Ndeti was forced to cancel press meetings twice over the confusion necessitated by the same. She also had to push the application deadline forward from 26, September to October 12, 2022.

Machakos County residents have therefore urged their governor to streamline operations for the betterment of the people or forget about Yatta and Masinga sub-counties votes come the next election cycle.

The issue of academic qualifications for county jobs has been the talk of the town lately after the High Court suspended the law that requires lawmakers to have valid degrees.

This means that Governors, MPs and other politicians can easily run for office without having advanced tertiary education.

“A declaration is hereby issued that pursuant to article 180 sub article 2 as read with section 183 of the constitution, the qualification for the election of a County Governor is similar to the eligibility for election as an MCA,” High Court Judge Anthony Mrima ruled.

The law puts the country in limbo as anyone can now access the top government jobs hence questioning credibility and professionalism.

The county chief of staff job is very vital as it entails the day-to-day running of activities. Thus, a mismatch of this might plunge the county into failure through corruption and misappropriation of funds.

Wavinya Ndeti under the Wiper Ticket succeeded Alfred Mutua after garnering 226,609 votes in the August elections.

