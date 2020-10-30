Ex-Kakamega Governor Aspirant Mabel Muruli Succumbs To Covid-19

Former Jubilee Party Kakamega gubernatorial candidate Mable Muruli has succumbed to the deadly COVID-19.

The news of her demise was confirmed by her brother, George Muruli.

Condoling with the bereaved family was Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

He remembered her as a “hard working, committed, courageous and humble daughter” whose contribution to the growth of the county will be missed.

“May God grant her family fortitude and strength to bear the loss,” he wrote.

I've learnt with shock and sadness the death of Mama Mable Muruli. Kakamega has lost its hard working, committed, courageous & humble daughter whose contribution towards the growth of our County will be missed. May God grant her family fortitude & strength to bear the loss. pic.twitter.com/aiewnRMfIy — Wycliffe A. Oparanya (@GovWOparanya) October 30, 2020

In 2016, the businesswoman who was based in the UK moved to the Uhuru Kenyatta-led party citing frustrations from Amani National Congress (ANC).

She accused the then, county assembly deputy speaker Cleophas Malala of blackmail.

“ANC was not keen on backing me and after consultation with my supporters I made a choice to work with Jubilee party for their own good,” she said.

But the Musalia Mudavadi-led party then denied that she, Muruli was a member of the party.

“Mabel Muruli has never been a registered member or aspirant of ANC. She cannot be frustrated by a party she has never joined,” ANC Secretary General Godfrey Osotsi told the Nation back in 2016.

