Ex-Kakamega Governor Aspirant Mabel Muruli Succumbs To Covid-19

Former Jubilee Party Kakamega gubernatorial candidate Mable Muruli has succumbed to the deadly COVID-19.

The news of her demise was confirmed by her brother, George Muruli.

Condoling with the bereaved family was Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

He remembered her as a “hard working, committed, courageous and humble daughter” whose contribution to the growth of the county will be missed.

“May God grant her family fortitude and strength to bear the loss,” he wrote.

In 2016, the businesswoman who was based in the UK moved to the Uhuru Kenyatta-led party citing frustrations from Amani National Congress (ANC).

She accused the then, county assembly deputy speaker Cleophas Malala of blackmail.

“ANC was not keen on backing me and after consultation with my supporters I made a choice to work with Jubilee party for their own good,” she said.

But the Musalia Mudavadi-led party then denied that she, Muruli was a member of the party.

“Mabel Muruli has never been a registered member or aspirant of ANC. She cannot be frustrated by a party she has never joined,” ANC Secretary General Godfrey Osotsi told the Nation back in 2016.

