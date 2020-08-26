Maasai Mara VC Mary Walingo Granted Ksh10 Million Cash Bail In Ksh177 Million Theft Case

Embattled Maasai Mara University Vice-Chancellor Mary Walingo was on Wednesday charged alongside four others over alleged embezzlement of Ksh177 million.

The suspects were granted a Ksh20 million bond each after denying 10 counts of conspiracy to commit fraud and abuse of office

The Nakuru court gave them an alternative of raising Ksh10 million bail to secure their release.

Other suspects include the school’s Deputy VC of Finance and Planning Simon Kasine, Deputy VC of Academics John Almadi, Finance officer Anaclet Okumu and the VC’s driver Noor Hassan Abdi.

The Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji ordered the arrest of the suspects on Monday over irregular withdrawals from the institution’s accounts amounting to Ksh177,007,754.

The DPP said that his team found that there were no supporting documents for the withdrawals.

“I am satisfied that there is sufficient evidence to support various charges under the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act against the accused,” Haji said in a statement.

Walingo was sent on compulsory leave in September 2019 following a Citizen TV exposé dubbed “The Mara Heist”.

The exposé showed how the VC siphoned funds from the school accounts through her driver, who was used as the intermediary between her and the then accountant, Spencer Sankale.

Unable to keep the secret any more, Sankale among other whistleblowers opened the lid, and later presented evidence to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

A day after the exposé, detectives from the DCI headquarters camped at the institution seeking to piece together evidence that could be used against the perpetrators.

