Maandamano To Resume on July 7 – Azimio

Anti-government protests will resume on July 7, Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party has announced.

In a statement read by Democratic Action Party (DAP) Kenya Party Leader Eugene Wamalwa, Azimio called for civil disobedience and non-remittance of taxes.

“Time for talks is over, and we will show Ruto that he was wrong in dismissing our concerns and those of the people of Kenya,” said the former Defense CS.

“We the people of Kenya, by the provision of Article One of the Constitution, have decided that there will be no more talks between Azimio la Umoja and the Kenyan Kwanza outfit.”

Read: Gov’t Side Announces Resumption of Bipartisan Talks on Tuesday

The opposition said it will announce a number of strategies that will cripple Ruto’s regime on the aforementioned date.

“We the people of Kenya will commence a signature collection exercise which will signal our willingness to reject Ruto’s government. This exercise will take many other shapes and forms until when we shall push Ruto out of power,” he said.

He added: “We the people reject the Ruto regime’s blatant disdain for the media. We recognize the role of the media in society. It is ethically wrong for Ruto’s regime to treat the media with disdain.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...