M16 Rifle Recovered as Bandit Gunned Down at the Laikipia-Samburu Border

An armed bandit has been killed in the ongoing security operation in troubled areas in Laikipia County.

The deceased was part of a group of bandits that had stolen cattle in Ntimnariwo Sub-Location at the border of Laikipia and Samburu County on Tuesday evening.

In a statement on Wednesday, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai said multi-agency security teams operating in the area responded promptly to the incident.

A gun battle ensued leading to the killing of the bandit whose identity was not revealed.

The security officers recovered an M16 rifle Serial No. 5634703 with 25 rounds of 5.56x45mm caliber during the incident.

All the heads of cattle stolen from Ntimnariwo were also recovered.

“Community Policing has given locals an avenue to participate in security decisions affecting their neighborhoods. As they continue to share information with us, we urge them to support efforts by the Multi-Agency Security teams and report suspicious persons within their neighborhoods,” said Mutyambai.

Yesterday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i promised residents of additional security in the region amid increased insecurity despite heavy security presence.

He also ordered non-residents to vacate the area as part of efforts to restore order in the areas gazetted as security operation zones.

“The government notes with grave concern that despite its efforts to enforce peace and stability in Laikipia, hardcore bandits continue to take advantage of the prevailing drought situation in the neighbouring counties to commit criminal incursions,” said CS Matiang’i.

