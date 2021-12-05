Fire Breaks Out at Maranda High Days After All Form Four Students Were Suspended

A fire broke out at a dormitory at Maranda High School in Siaya County on Sunday morning, the latest of such incidents to be reported amid a wave of unrest in schools in many parts of the country.

Bondo Deputy County Commissioner, Richard Karani, confirmed the incident saying the fire began at the Boaz Owino dormitory.

Efforts are underway to contain the inferno from spreading further.

The incident comes days after all Form Four students were sent home indefinitely after threatening to burn the school.

The 400 students are reported to have refused to write mock exams despite pressure from teachers.

This is the second fire incident to be reported in the school in less than a month.

The other incident reported in early November saw six students arrested for suspected arson.

More to follow

