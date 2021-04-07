M-PESA Foundation Partners with the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation to launch Impact Philanthropy Africa Forum

M-PESA Foundation in collaboration with the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF) has officially commissioned the Impact Philanthropy Africa Forum which aims to bring together self-funded corporate charitable foundations.

The forum was launched during a virtual workshop themed Building Back Better: Growing Corporate Social Investment (CSI) in Kenya.

The forum provides a platform for Impact Philanthropy Africa members, key thought leaders across policy, research, funding and government to share their perspective on the state of the sector and emerging opportunities to scale corporate giving for social impact in Kenya.

According to Impact Philanthropy Africa Executive Director, M-PESA Foundation and Co-Convener, Les Baille, The power of corporate partnership, supporting public goals such as education, maternal health, child health, economic empowerment, peace and justice can be transformational for Kenya and the region.

Kenya has the potential to be one of Africa’s success stories if only we focus, unite and utilize our resources to grow the dynamic private sector as well as the community.

The corporate philanthropies have committed to develop strategies that are aligned to key development areas and aim to create lasting social, economic and environmental transformation for communities in Kenya. This would breach the gap between developing and implementing agendas such as the SDGs and the Vision 2030 that focus on Education, Health, Social and Community development.

The forum will provide opportunities for learning and sharing of CSI innovations that have the potential for wider impact to the society; thought leadership for the growth of the CSI sector in Kenya as well as identifying and pursuing key advocacy issues to influence policy and practice impacting CSI.

“To fully capitalize on the great impact CSI can create, Impact Philanthropy Africa members are committed to the public benefit and to their philanthropic purposes and are working to build a culture of corporate social investment (CSI) and influence policy through advocacy and thought leadership consequently improving the social and economic status of Kenyans.” added Faustina Fynn-Nyame, Executive Director, CIFF Africa & co-convener, Impact Philanthropy Africa.

Members of the Impact Philanthropy Africa forum include Aga Khan Foundation, Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), Coca-Cola East, Central and West Africa, Family Group Foundation, Gertrude’s Hospital Foundation, I&M Bank Foundation, Johnson & Johnson Foundation, KenGen Foundation, Kenya Airways, M-PESA Foundation and Stanbic Foundation.

The conveners, M-PESA Foundation and CIFF are calling upon like-minded organizations to join Impact Philanthropy Africa.

