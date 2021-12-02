M-PESA Foundation Partners with Gertrude’s Hospital for a Telemedicine Initiative in Lamu County

M-PESA Foundation has today announced a partnership with Gertrude’s Hospital Foundation to launch a telemedicine initiative—Daktari Smart— in Lamu County.

In a statement, M-Pesa Safaricom foundation has announced that the program targets over 32,000 children in Lamu, Samburu, Homabay, Baringo Counties with the aim of reducing the number of referrals of sick children by allowing county health facilities to have access to specialists.

M-Pesa expect to onboard two other counties in the next phase of this program.

Furthermore, the partnership will also optimize the capacity and reach of healthcare delivery systems by helping bridge the gap of access to healthcare services in Lamu.

According to the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board (KMPDB), the doctor to patient ratio currently stands at about one doctor for every 6,355 people which leads to difficulties in getting access to a qualified medical professional. This ratio is said to be higher when it comes to specialists.

According to M-Pesa Foundation, the participating counties in the program either have one or no pediatrician to treat children.

Through the initiative, doctors in Lamu County will thus be able to connect with their counterparts at Gertrude’s Children’s Hospital for specialist medical advice, in a bid to reduce patient referrals, save on costs, and increase prompt treatments.

M-PESA Foundation has committed over KES 168 million towards the initiative while Gertrude’s Hospital Foundation will invest over KES 35 million in the next 3 years.

Additionally, Daktari Smart will also see community health volunteers, social workers and health workers in the County benefit from training via video conferencing to build their skillset and capacity.

Daktari Smart will also have a kit that compromises electronic medical devices such as the Electronic Stethoscope, Vital Signs Monitor, Derma scope Camera, Ultrasound Machine, Otoscope (examine the condition of the ear canal and eardrum) and the electrocardiogram (ECG) used to check the heart’s rhythm and electrical activity.

Unlike the conventional video conferencing, Daktari Smart allows the health care worker at the local partner health facilities, to place the electronic medical devices such as a stethoscope or vital signs monitor on the patient.

The specialist at Gertrude’s Children’s Hospital is then able to see the patient and hear the sounds in real-time without the interpretation from the health worker at the local facility.

The bandwidth requirement for the equipment is low, ranging from 512Kbps to 2Mbps. This means that the platform can be installed in rural and underserved areas that do not have fiber connectivity.

Screens will also be used for video conferencing to facilitate regular capacity building for over 300 health workers serving in the rural health facilities; and training of 360 social workers and community health volunteers (CHVs) in the local community who will support in social mobilization.

