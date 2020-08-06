M-Pesa Foundation Donates PPEs to Kiambu, Busia and Migori Counties

Health workers in Kiambu, Busia and Migori counties have received personal protective equipment worth Ksh7.5 million from the M-Pesa Foundation as part of an ongoing effort to distribute PPE’s to seven counties.

Each of the three counties received N95masks, gowns and googles which are essential items in the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 among health care workers.

“Being on the front line, health workers are at high risk of contracting COVID-19. This is why as M-Pesa Foundation, we partnered with KMPDU to supplement governments efforts in sufficiently equipping health workers with the necessary PPE’s as they work to save lives,” said Les Baillie, Executive Director, M-Pesa Foundation.

Read: Safaricom Launches Ksh20 a Day 4G Device

So far, M-Pesa Foundation has donated PPEs to Nairobi, Machakos, Kwale and Kilifi counties.

Safaricom’s other philanthropic arm, Safaricom Foundation recently installed sanitation booths in both Busia and Migori Counties to curb the spread of COVID-19 through the borders.

The Foundation has also donated PPE’s to healthcare workers in Meru, Kajiado, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Narok, Nakuru and Mombasa counties.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu