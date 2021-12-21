M-Pesa Business Owners Rewarded with 8 Pick-ups, 64 Tuktuks by Safaricom

Safaricom has rewarded 72 M-Pesa business owners with pick-ups and tuk-tuks as part of the ongoing Biashara Ni M-Pesa Promotion.
8 business owners from Coast, Western, Central, Eastern, Nairobi, Rift Valley, Nyanza and North Eastern each won a pick-up in the monthly draw while another 64 won tuk-tuks in four weekly draws.
“We are proud to reward and celebrate our first 72 winners with the ongoing Biashara Ni M-PESA Promotion who each win a pick-up or tuk-tuk to boost their business. M-PESA has emerged as the preferred and trusted cashless business payment solution for more than 2 million businesses in the country. This promotion seeks to recognize and give back to business owners across the country for choosing M-PESA,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO Safaricom.
Read: Safaricom Adds More 4G Enabled Devices Under Lipa Mdogo Mdogo Financing Plan
Another more than 2,500 business owners have won more than Sh19 million in cash prizes.
The promotion continues for another 4 weeks with 8 Fuso FI Canter trucks, 8 Isuzu D-Max pickups and 64 more tuk-tuks to be won. Each business on Pochi La Biashara or with a Lipa Na M-Pesa Till earns 1 point for each transaction of Sh50 and above, including payments in and payments out.
In addition, business owners on Pochi La Biashara can redeem their points for cash at Sh1 per point while all business owners are also rewarded with up to 6 minutes of talk time for the first daily three qualifying transactions on M-Pesa Business Till, the M-PESA Business Super App and Pochi La Biashara.
The promotion comes on the back of increasing adoption of M-Pesa services by businesses across the country. More than 400,000 businesses accept payments through Lipa Na M-Pesa up from 170,000 in March 2020 with an additional 2 million small businesses using the Pochi La Biashara service.
Read Also: Safaricom Unveils Christmas Gifts for Customers in “Pokea Na Uteo” Campaign
Isuzu D-Max Pickup Winners
- Coast – Nafuu Store Mombasa – 551626 – Likoni, Mombasa
- Western – John Mukatia – Pochi La Biashara – Busia
- Central – Karumaindo Bar – 653121 – Kigumo, Muranga
- Eastern – Margaret Muthoni – 7257418 – Embu
- Nairobi – James Maina – Pochi La Biashara – Buruburu
- Rift – Julius Munyua – Pochi La Biashara – Eldoret
- Nyanza – Jaramongi Oginga Odinga University – 7499795 – Bondo
- North Eastern – Bonjez Butchery – 487102 – Wajir
Tuktuk Winners
|BUSINESS NAME
|TILL NUMBER
|REGION/ LOCATION
|1. Mohamed Muhumed Duale
|7845167
|North Eastern – Dadaab refugee camp
|2. Josphat Mwangi Mwea
|774338
|North Eastern- Garissa town near Safaricom shop
|3. Lydia Khakasa naomi
|7094069
|Nyanza- Ukunda region Nyanza
|4. Steven Ochieng Npiyo
|111767
|5. Winnie Achieng Ogutu
|7467915
|Rift- Nakuru west
|6. Edwin Kipkoech Mutai
|7282409
|7. Christine Wanjiru Ndegwa
|7474471
|Nairobi – Dagoretti corner
|8. Vaghela Deepika
|7145339
|Nairobi-River Road near ABSA
|9. Janet Gikundi
|Eastern – Meru Makutano
|10. Gilbert Ogola Ogola
|Eastern – Kibwezi town
|11. Mercy Kagori
|Central – Ruiru bypass
|12. Peter Murigi
|Central – Thika town
|13. Ian Wachania Maina
|Western – Kiligoris
|14. Peninnah Akiso Chapia
|Western – Kakamega Khwisero market
|15. Gilbert Katana Kahindi
|Coast- Safaricom shop Kilifi
|16. Abel Shitote
|Coast – Mombasa Nyali
|17. Magdalena Kulola Mwambi
|Pochi la Biashara
|Coast –
|18. Safari Kombe
|7091689
|Coast – kaloleni (Kilifi county)
|19. Vincent Jonnie Mmuka
|384058
|Western – Kakamega
|20. Isaac Kariuki
|766502
|Western
|21. Christopher Warutere
|360343-
|Central
|22. Francis Njoroge Kigo
|7045798
|Central- Gatundu
|23. Jane Akinyi Ofafa
|7273996
|Eastern – Urawala
|24. Annah Ndinda Muli
|7063688
|Eastern – Kitui Town
|25. David Njoroge
|633957
|Nairobi –
|26. Tahir Nagib Popat
|7582719
|Nairobi
|27. Mark Kiptoo
|7331644
|Rift – Eldoret town
|28. Gerald Warui Njoki
|7854641
|Rift – Kitengela
|29. Laban Olendo Otieno
|552748
|Nyanza- Kisumu town
|30. Matilda Katunge
|Pochi La Biashara
|Nyanza
|31. Suleiman Ahmed Hussein
|7268884
|North Eastern
|32. Ablo Adow Hussein
|7939983
|North Eastern – Mandera (ELWAK)
|33. Saidi Juma Mwachalika
|Pochi la Biashara
|Coast – ukunda
|34. George Ochieng
|7028049
|Coast – Kilifi
|35. Stephen Shikuku Omulei
|690098
|Western – Mumias sugar (lower central)
|36. Eunice Atieno
|7058718
|Western – Busia town
|37. Winnie Njeri
|7287643
|Central – Mwea
|38. Darcent Abuki Enock
|7504501
|Central – Kahawa wendani
|39. Purity Kiambi
|7422705
|Eastern
|40. Stephen Munyao
|7196035
|Eastern – Embu
|41. Justus Juma Kutukhulu
|395567
|Nairobi
|42. Thomas Aquinas
|7499515
|Nairobi
|43. Yusuf Suleiman
|Pochi la Biashara
|Rift
|44. Joseph Aswani
|7970547
|Rift- Kericho
|45. Duncan Olendo
|7296725
|Nyanza – Oyugis town (Homabay county
|46. Stephen Okech
|7173201
|Nyanza – kiboswa market
|47. Abdimalik Hussein
|7115278
|North Eastern – Wajir Town
|48. Jane Njeri
|Pochi la Biashara
|North Eastern
|49. Soi Anne
|Pochi la Biashara
|Western – Nandi Hills
|50. Geoffrey Lilechi
|7943097
|Western – Kakamega
|51. Josephine Wambui
|7249076
|Central – RUIRU
|52. Michael Otieno
|7813689
|Central – GITHURAI
|53. Idah Akumu
|7297429
|Eastern- Mulolongo
|54. Dennis Koome
|7257623
|Eastern – Nanyuki
|55. Abdirahman Mahamed
|7944271
|Nairobi – EASTLEIGH
Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu