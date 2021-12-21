in BUSINESS

M-Pesa Business Owners Rewarded with 8 Pick-ups, 64 Tuktuks by Safaricom

safaricom tuktuks, pickups
Safaricom Rewards M-Pesa Business Owners with Tuktuks, Pick-ups. [Courtesy]

Safaricom has rewarded 72 M-Pesa business owners with pick-ups and tuk-tuks as part of the ongoing Biashara Ni M-Pesa Promotion.

8 business owners from Coast, Western, Central, Eastern, Nairobi, Rift Valley, Nyanza and North Eastern each won a pick-up in the monthly draw while another 64 won tuk-tuks in four weekly draws.

“We are proud to reward and celebrate our first 72 winners with the ongoing Biashara Ni M-PESA Promotion who each win a pick-up or tuk-tuk to boost their business. M-PESA has emerged as the preferred and trusted cashless business payment solution for more than 2 million businesses in the country. This promotion seeks to recognize and give back to business owners across the country for choosing M-PESA,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO Safaricom.

Read: Safaricom Adds More 4G Enabled Devices Under Lipa Mdogo Mdogo Financing Plan

Another more than 2,500 business owners have won more than Sh19 million in cash prizes.

The promotion continues for another 4 weeks with 8 Fuso FI Canter trucks, 8 Isuzu D-Max pickups and 64 more tuk-tuks to be won. Each business on Pochi La Biashara or with a Lipa Na M-Pesa Till earns 1 point for each transaction of Sh50 and above, including payments in and payments out.

In addition, business owners on Pochi La Biashara can redeem their points for cash at Sh1 per point while all business owners are also rewarded with up to 6 minutes of talk time for the first daily three qualifying transactions on M-Pesa Business Till, the M-PESA Business Super App and Pochi La Biashara.

The promotion comes on the back of increasing adoption of M-Pesa services by businesses across the country. More than 400,000 businesses accept payments through Lipa Na M-Pesa up from 170,000 in March 2020 with an additional 2 million small businesses using the Pochi La Biashara service.

Read Also: Safaricom Unveils Christmas Gifts for Customers in “Pokea Na Uteo” Campaign

Isuzu D-Max Pickup Winners

  1. Coast – Nafuu Store Mombasa – 551626 – Likoni, Mombasa
  2. Western – John Mukatia – Pochi La Biashara – Busia
  3. Central –  Karumaindo Bar –  653121 – Kigumo, Muranga
  4. Eastern – Margaret Muthoni – 7257418 – Embu
  5. Nairobi – James Maina – Pochi La Biashara – Buruburu
  6. Rift – Julius Munyua – Pochi La Biashara – Eldoret
  7. Nyanza – Jaramongi Oginga Odinga University – 7499795 – Bondo
  8. North Eastern – Bonjez Butchery – 487102 – Wajir

Tuktuk Winners

BUSINESS NAME TILL NUMBER REGION/ LOCATION
1.     Mohamed Muhumed Duale 7845167 North Eastern – Dadaab refugee camp
2.     Josphat Mwangi Mwea 774338 North Eastern- Garissa town near Safaricom shop
3.     Lydia Khakasa naomi 7094069 Nyanza- Ukunda region Nyanza
4.     Steven Ochieng Npiyo 111767  
5.     Winnie Achieng Ogutu 7467915 Rift- Nakuru west
6.     Edwin Kipkoech Mutai 7282409  
7.     Christine Wanjiru Ndegwa 7474471 Nairobi – Dagoretti corner
8.     Vaghela Deepika 7145339 Nairobi-River Road near ABSA
9.     Janet Gikundi   Eastern – Meru Makutano
10.  Gilbert Ogola Ogola   Eastern – Kibwezi town
11.  Mercy Kagori   Central – Ruiru bypass
12.  Peter Murigi   Central – Thika town
13.  Ian Wachania Maina   Western – Kiligoris
14.  Peninnah Akiso Chapia   Western – Kakamega Khwisero market
15.  Gilbert Katana Kahindi   Coast- Safaricom shop Kilifi
16.  Abel Shitote   Coast – Mombasa Nyali
17.  Magdalena Kulola Mwambi Pochi la Biashara Coast –
18.  Safari Kombe 7091689 Coast – kaloleni (Kilifi county)
19.  Vincent Jonnie Mmuka 384058 Western – Kakamega
20.  Isaac Kariuki 766502 Western
21.  Christopher Warutere 360343- Central
22.  Francis Njoroge Kigo 7045798 Central- Gatundu
23.  Jane Akinyi Ofafa 7273996 Eastern – Urawala
24.  Annah Ndinda Muli 7063688 Eastern – Kitui Town
25.  David Njoroge 633957 Nairobi –
26.  Tahir Nagib Popat 7582719 Nairobi
27.  Mark Kiptoo 7331644 Rift – Eldoret town
28.  Gerald Warui Njoki 7854641 Rift – Kitengela
29.  Laban Olendo Otieno 552748 Nyanza- Kisumu town
30.  Matilda Katunge Pochi La Biashara Nyanza
31.  Suleiman Ahmed Hussein 7268884 North Eastern
32.  Ablo Adow Hussein 7939983 North Eastern – Mandera (ELWAK)
33.  Saidi Juma Mwachalika Pochi la Biashara Coast – ukunda
34.  George Ochieng 7028049 Coast – Kilifi
35.  Stephen Shikuku Omulei 690098 Western – Mumias sugar (lower central)
36.  Eunice Atieno 7058718 Western – Busia town
37.  Winnie Njeri 7287643 Central – Mwea
38.  Darcent Abuki Enock 7504501 Central – Kahawa wendani
39.  Purity Kiambi 7422705 Eastern
40.  Stephen Munyao 7196035 Eastern – Embu
41.  Justus Juma Kutukhulu 395567 Nairobi
42.  Thomas Aquinas 7499515 Nairobi
43.  Yusuf Suleiman Pochi la Biashara Rift
44.  Joseph Aswani 7970547 Rift- Kericho
45.  Duncan Olendo 7296725 Nyanza – Oyugis town (Homabay county
46.  Stephen Okech 7173201 Nyanza – kiboswa market
47.  Abdimalik Hussein 7115278 North Eastern – Wajir Town
48.  Jane Njeri Pochi la Biashara North Eastern
49.  Soi Anne Pochi la Biashara Western – Nandi Hills
50.  Geoffrey Lilechi 7943097 Western – Kakamega
51.  Josephine Wambui 7249076 Central – RUIRU
52.  Michael Otieno 7813689 Central – GITHURAI
53.  Idah Akumu 7297429 Eastern- Mulolongo
54.  Dennis Koome 7257623 Eastern – Nanyuki
55.  Abdirahman Mahamed 7944271 Nairobi – EASTLEIGH

