M-Pesa Business Owners Rewarded with 8 Pick-ups, 64 Tuktuks by Safaricom

Safaricom has rewarded 72 M-Pesa business owners with pick-ups and tuk-tuks as part of the ongoing Biashara Ni M-Pesa Promotion.

8 business owners from Coast, Western, Central, Eastern, Nairobi, Rift Valley, Nyanza and North Eastern each won a pick-up in the monthly draw while another 64 won tuk-tuks in four weekly draws.

“We are proud to reward and celebrate our first 72 winners with the ongoing Biashara Ni M-PESA Promotion who each win a pick-up or tuk-tuk to boost their business. M-PESA has emerged as the preferred and trusted cashless business payment solution for more than 2 million businesses in the country. This promotion seeks to recognize and give back to business owners across the country for choosing M-PESA,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO Safaricom.

Another more than 2,500 business owners have won more than Sh19 million in cash prizes.

The promotion continues for another 4 weeks with 8 Fuso FI Canter trucks, 8 Isuzu D-Max pickups and 64 more tuk-tuks to be won. Each business on Pochi La Biashara or with a Lipa Na M-Pesa Till earns 1 point for each transaction of Sh50 and above, including payments in and payments out.

In addition, business owners on Pochi La Biashara can redeem their points for cash at Sh1 per point while all business owners are also rewarded with up to 6 minutes of talk time for the first daily three qualifying transactions on M-Pesa Business Till, the M-PESA Business Super App and Pochi La Biashara.

The promotion comes on the back of increasing adoption of M-Pesa services by businesses across the country. More than 400,000 businesses accept payments through Lipa Na M-Pesa up from 170,000 in March 2020 with an additional 2 million small businesses using the Pochi La Biashara service.

Isuzu D-Max Pickup Winners

Coast – Nafuu Store Mombasa – 551626 – Likoni, Mombasa Western – John Mukatia – Pochi La Biashara – Busia Central – Karumaindo Bar – 653121 – Kigumo, Muranga Eastern – Margaret Muthoni – 7257418 – Embu Nairobi – James Maina – Pochi La Biashara – Buruburu Rift – Julius Munyua – Pochi La Biashara – Eldoret Nyanza – Jaramongi Oginga Odinga University – 7499795 – Bondo North Eastern – Bonjez Butchery – 487102 – Wajir

Tuktuk Winners

BUSINESS NAME TILL NUMBER REGION/ LOCATION 1. Mohamed Muhumed Duale 7845167 North Eastern – Dadaab refugee camp 2. Josphat Mwangi Mwea 774338 North Eastern- Garissa town near Safaricom shop 3. Lydia Khakasa naomi 7094069 Nyanza- Ukunda region Nyanza 4. Steven Ochieng Npiyo 111767 5. Winnie Achieng Ogutu 7467915 Rift- Nakuru west 6. Edwin Kipkoech Mutai 7282409 7. Christine Wanjiru Ndegwa 7474471 Nairobi – Dagoretti corner 8. Vaghela Deepika 7145339 Nairobi-River Road near ABSA 9. Janet Gikundi Eastern – Meru Makutano 10. Gilbert Ogola Ogola Eastern – Kibwezi town 11. Mercy Kagori Central – Ruiru bypass 12. Peter Murigi Central – Thika town 13. Ian Wachania Maina Western – Kiligoris 14. Peninnah Akiso Chapia Western – Kakamega Khwisero market 15. Gilbert Katana Kahindi Coast- Safaricom shop Kilifi 16. Abel Shitote Coast – Mombasa Nyali 17. Magdalena Kulola Mwambi Pochi la Biashara Coast – 18. Safari Kombe 7091689 Coast – kaloleni (Kilifi county) 19. Vincent Jonnie Mmuka 384058 Western – Kakamega 20. Isaac Kariuki 766502 Western 21. Christopher Warutere 360343- Central 22. Francis Njoroge Kigo 7045798 Central- Gatundu 23. Jane Akinyi Ofafa 7273996 Eastern – Urawala 24. Annah Ndinda Muli 7063688 Eastern – Kitui Town 25. David Njoroge 633957 Nairobi – 26. Tahir Nagib Popat 7582719 Nairobi 27. Mark Kiptoo 7331644 Rift – Eldoret town 28. Gerald Warui Njoki 7854641 Rift – Kitengela 29. Laban Olendo Otieno 552748 Nyanza- Kisumu town 30. Matilda Katunge Pochi La Biashara Nyanza 31. Suleiman Ahmed Hussein 7268884 North Eastern 32. Ablo Adow Hussein 7939983 North Eastern – Mandera (ELWAK) 33. Saidi Juma Mwachalika Pochi la Biashara Coast – ukunda 34. George Ochieng 7028049 Coast – Kilifi 35. Stephen Shikuku Omulei 690098 Western – Mumias sugar (lower central) 36. Eunice Atieno 7058718 Western – Busia town 37. Winnie Njeri 7287643 Central – Mwea 38. Darcent Abuki Enock 7504501 Central – Kahawa wendani 39. Purity Kiambi 7422705 Eastern 40. Stephen Munyao 7196035 Eastern – Embu 41. Justus Juma Kutukhulu 395567 Nairobi 42. Thomas Aquinas 7499515 Nairobi 43. Yusuf Suleiman Pochi la Biashara Rift 44. Joseph Aswani 7970547 Rift- Kericho 45. Duncan Olendo 7296725 Nyanza – Oyugis town (Homabay county 46. Stephen Okech 7173201 Nyanza – kiboswa market 47. Abdimalik Hussein 7115278 North Eastern – Wajir Town 48. Jane Njeri Pochi la Biashara North Eastern 49. Soi Anne Pochi la Biashara Western – Nandi Hills 50. Geoffrey Lilechi 7943097 Western – Kakamega 51. Josephine Wambui 7249076 Central – RUIRU 52. Michael Otieno 7813689 Central – GITHURAI 53. Idah Akumu 7297429 Eastern- Mulolongo 54. Dennis Koome 7257623 Eastern – Nanyuki 55. Abdirahman Mahamed 7944271 Nairobi – EASTLEIGH

