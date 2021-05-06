M-Pesa Africa MD Sitoyo Lopokoiyit Among Africa’s Top 50 Digital Personalities

M-Pesa Africa Managing Director Sitoyo Lopokoiyit has been named among the top 50 digital personalities in the African Continent. The list appeared in a Pan-African weekly Magazine, Jeune Afrique, which is published in French.

Lopokoiyit has vast experience having managed the mobile money markets in Kenya and Tanzania. Under his leadership, M-Pesa has grown to become one of Safaricom’s most successful products with revenues of over $1 billion (Sh106 billion)

M-Pesa was particularly instrumental in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic as more Kenyans tried to avoid handling cash. During Safaricom’s 20 year celebrations in November, the company revealed that it had added a number of features that could further boost electronic money transfer. “Pochi La Biashara” helps clients pay for their services from small businesses while protecting sensitive data. The new stand alone M-Pesa app has been credited for integrating all functions in a friendly User Interface.

Read also: Sitoyo Lopokoiyit Appointed M-Pesa Africa Head

With such feats coming from his docket, it is no doubt Lopokoiyit’s efforts have been felt across the continent where the mobile money market is experiencing tremendous growth.

M-Pesa is the largest payments platform on the African continent. It has 40 million users and processes over a billion transactions every month. M-Pesa is operational in Kenya, Tanzania, Lesotho, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Mozambique and Egypt. The success of M-Pesa has put Kenya on the global map.

Lopokoiyit ranked in the top 50 digital personalities from a list of 300 published in the April issue of the magazine.

Prior to his appointment as M-Pesa Africa Managing Director, he served as the company’s Chief Financial Officer. He joined Safaricom in 2011 as the head of M-pesa strategy and business development before moving to Tazania where he served as director of M- Commerce in Vodacom.

Lopokoiyit is responsible for growing the mobile money transfer service into a fully fledged financial platform. He is in charge of New Business Ventures, Product Management and development for both consumer and enterprise.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu