M-Net Movies Collection Pop-Up Channel Airs on Channel 111 From October

With only three months to the end of the year, M-Net Movies pop-up channel is set to air a collection of famous prequels, sequels, trilogies, and sagas on Channel 111 from October 23rd until November 22nd.

The M-Net Movies Collection Pop-Up channel can be watched on all DSTv devices and will be available to Catch-Up on DStv Premium until Thursday, 24 December.

Below are a few of the movies in the line-up

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Charlie’s Angels

The four little turtle brothers, who live in the sewer beneath the New York City streets, best represent the saying that teamwork makes the dream work. While each of them is different from the other, they have a gift of merging together to battle evil forces. The same is true of our female squad of action stars on Charlie’s Angel. Each angel offers a unique set of skills, enabling them to combine and create a diverse and effective team.

The first movie from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collection kicks off the pop-up channel on Friday, October 23, at 09:35CAT. Charlie’s Angels air at 18:20CAT on the same day.

Ghostbusters

The Ghostbusters movie franchise is full of changes. From the first Ghostbuster’s movie in 1984 to the most recent one in 2016, we see our protagonists make a drastic change of profession to fight supernatural threats – proving that sometimes if something doesn’t work, a change of direction can be a good thing.

The first Ghostbusters movie franchise airs at 11:15CAT on Friday, October 23.

The Hobbit and Indiana Jones

Besides trekking the most exotic locations and fully engaging in battle to save the day, more than anything, our heroes in both The Hobbit and Indiana Jones movie collections face larger than life challenges, often rising above them.

Viewers will catch the first installment of The Hobbit on Friday, October 23, at 13:00CAT, while Indiana Jones’ Road of the Lost Ark movie airs on Monday, November 9, at 18:15CAT.

The Transformers

After every epic fight with the evil Decepticons, the lesson we learn from our beloved giant robot allies, the Autobots, is that there can be no victory without sacrifices in every war. As a result, Optimus Prime and his team of loyal Autobots sacrifice their souls in each saga to stop Megatron from looting the Earth’s energy resources. But be warned, you need to make the right sacrifices.

The fight to save the Earth on the Transformers movie franchise begins at 15:57CAT on Friday, October 23.

Pitch Perfect

The Pitch Perfect movie collection is not just about singing songs. In fact, a major part of the franchise deals with the young girls facing hurdles. Therefore, watching our group of lady singers navigate through life challenges, particularly Beca, teaches us a lot about coming of age, finding ourselves, and, most importantly, being brave.

The first installment following the talented women’s acapella group airs Friday, October 23, at 20:00CAT.

Mission Impossible

Every Mission Impossible movie places Ethan and his team on the most impossible mission that has them battle against time as well as a villain’s sinister plan to cause worldwide destruction. And despite the obstacles they face along the way, they never give up and lose sight of what they started, not even until the very last second.

Follow Ethan’s daring efforts to save the world from Tuesday, October 27, at 18:10CAT.

Despicable Me

Love has the power to overcome profound challenges, including hate. In the first Despicable Me movie, the experience of love triggers changes in the movie’s protagonist, Gru, who is a supervillain boss. In his tracks to steal the moon, Gru adopts three girls to use as part of his wick plan, but the girls turn his life upside down and eventually win him over.

From Thursday, November 5, at 10:25CAT, Gru and his minions will be taking over the pop-up channel.

