Kiss FM Presenter Lynda Nyangweso to Leave Station After 11 Year Stint

Kiss FM presenter Lynda Nyangweso will at the end of the week leave the station after an 11 year stint.

Lynda made the announcement via social media but was cagey about her next venture.

“11 years ago, I started out on @kiss100kenya on the graveyard shift where I had room to mess up, try again, rinse then repeat. then I moved to midmorning and I was so proud of the work I did. from there I moved onto the breakfast show which was an amazing learning curve. then I started drive which became where I was most confident probably because I got the most sleep lol. throughout out this journey I have met some incredibly talented people both behind the mic and behind the scenes.,” she wrote.

“I have worked with or around people I am forever in awe of. There have been some super high highs and some down on the dumps lows. However I have loved the job. This chapter in my life has brought peolple in my life that have become like a second family. however, this week will be the last one I get to laugh and get weird with you on kissfm and I am excited. Can’t wait to see you on the other side. thank you for the opportunity to entertain you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lynda Nyangweso (@thatchicklyndan)

Lynda, a mother of one, has over the years detailed her struggle with fat-shaming and trying to commit suicide.

In 2019, Lynda told BBC Africa that the only reason she did not take her own life when she was a child was because she was worried her mother might not find a coffin that would fit her.

“The only reason I didn’t go through with the suicide was because I worried my mom won’t find a coffin that would fit me,” she said.

She becomes the latest Radio Africa employee to exit after Nick Ndeda who left in January after 9 years.

He hosted the Evening Drive alongside Lynda.

“I met the coolest people, made friends, family and memories. That’s what life and its seasons are about. Thanks to everyone who always tuned in. Your energy and time was never taken for granted.





So, no sadness, no tears, only excitement because now it means we are about to start a new experience, make new friends, family and memories! Onwards. Peace in the Middle East and everywhere else in between!” he said.

