Student Doctor Lydia Wahura Died Of Chemical Poisoning – Autopsy Report

Dr Lydia Wahura Kanyoro. [Courtesy]

A UoN post-graduate medical student, Dr Lydia Wahura Kanyoro, whose lifeless body was discovered at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) parking lot on Saturday died of chemical poisoning, an autopsy report has shown.

The post-mortem exam conducted at Chiromo Mortuary on Tuesday evening revealed that most of her vital organs collapsed leading to her death.

According to the police, the deceased left behind a suicide note printed from her email dated June 12.

It read in part: “I am so so so so sorry but I don’t expect forgiveness. I am scared of dying but I am more scared of living.”

Before committing suicide, the medic is said to have called a few of her relatives letting them know what she was about to do.

The head of security at the School of Medicine, George Onyango, said he found the medic’s body in the back seat of her Mazda Verisa at around 1 pm.

After identifying the body, a report was filed at Capitol Hill Police Station.

Police recovered three syringes at the scene of incident.

“She was lying in the back seat and had injected a syringe on her left arm. Also found inside the car were vials of Ketamine and midazolam drugs,” police said.

Speaking on Monday, Kilimani police Commander Andrew Muturi said the drugs were taken to the Government Chemist for analysis.

“We are also in possession of a printed suicide note believed to have been authored by the deceased which will also be subjected to analysis to establish if it was indeed, among other things, written by the deceased,” Muturi said.

Sources who spoke to a local daily said mental-illness related issues are on the rise especially among Masters students.

“The work load and academic demands for some of the doctors pursuing further studies are sometimes unbearable. Medicine is very tough and challenging and the sad thing is that doctors know what to take to easily end their lives,” the source intimated.

A friend, Cleophas Mutua, eulogized Wahura as a courageous person, and a gem to all who knew her.

“She was a dedicated doctor and a fierce advocate for her patients. We are heartbroken that she is no longer with us but we choose to celebrate her and who she was. Wahura, thank you for fighting for so long,” the colleague wrote.

