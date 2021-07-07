Lusaka Admits to Fathering Unborn Child, Seeks Out of Court Settlement

Speaker of the senate Ken Lusaka has admitted to being the father of an unborn child whose mother dragged him to court in June.

Through his lawyer Peter Wanyama, Lusaka has told the court that he is willing to settle the matter out of court but will only pay for the child’s maintenance once it is born, in seven months.

Wanyama told Justice Antony Mrima that his client is, however, going to take care of the pre-natal expenses of the expectant woman, Irene Naswa Mutaki.

Appearing on behalf of the complainant, lawyer Danstan Omari said it is true that both parties have held discussions but will need seven days to finalize the negotiations in order to file a consent.

The defense counsel on his part said a week was not sufficient and hence sought to finalize negotiations in 30 days.

“I don’t think within seven days we will have addressed the pre-birth maintenance issues because there are a couple of issues my client is still engaging the petitioner on such as accommodation expenses with respect to prenatal care which are continuous expenses,” Justice Mrima heard.

According to Wanyama, the complainant wants negotiations completed quickly because she wants Lusaka to buy her a house within the said time.

“They are putting us under pressure to say that they need a house within seven days. Who can buy a house within seven days?” Wanyama posed.

Omari argued that 30 days was too long since the pregnancy was high risk.

The matter will be mentioned on July 28 for further directions.

In documents filed in court, the expectant woman sought Sh200,000 per month in support for her unborn child or a lump sum of Sh25 million if Lusaka is unable to meet his monthly obligations.

Mutaki also asked the court to compel the former Bungoma Governor to include her in his medical cover.

Omari stated that Lusaka and his client were together since 2018 until May 2021 when the relationship fell apart after she disclosed that she was heavy with child.

“The cause of their disagreement was exacerbated by Lusaka’s insistence on terminating the pregnancy, a proposal that the applicant declined to accede to and now she is three months pregnant and counting since she discovered that she was expectant of Lusaka’s child as she has not been intimate with any other man other than the respondent, a fact that can be confirmed through a prenatal paternity test,” court papers read in part.

