Lupita Nyong’o Elated As Kid Brother Ditches Bachelorhood [Photos]

Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o’s son Junior is off the market.
This has been revealed by Junior’s sister and renowned actress Lupita Nyong’o.
Taking to Instagram, the multi-award-winning actress said that Junior married his long-time lover Wanja Wohoro this week in a private ceremony.
Lupita regretted that she was not able to attend the wedding apparently due to existing Covid-19 travel restrictions but said she was happy for him.
She took the opportunity to welcome Wanja to the Nyong’o family.
“Yup, he is off the market, folks! Sharing a moment of joy in my family’s life when my sweet, gentle, loving baby brother Junior Nyong’o made his declaration of love to his new bride Wanja Wohoro this week, ” she wrote.
“I still cannot believe I was not physically present, but thank God for technology! Welcome to the family, Wanja!”
This writer understands that Wanja is a musician.
Yup, he is off the market, folks! Sharing a moment of joy in my family's life when my sweet, gentle, loving baby brother @juniornyongo made his declaration of love to his new bride @wanjawohoro this week. I still cannot believe I was not physically present, but thank God for technology! Welcome to the family, Wanja! #Repost @juniornyongo ・・・ @wanjawohoro, I will walk for miles to water your roots every single day until you are too tall and impossible for anyone to ignore. My strong steadfast Acacia. Ineffable in stature and beauty. The shade of your branches will always be my refuge. 📸 : @mwanikiweddings 👔 : @houseoftayo
In 2018, Nyong’o Junior posed in a lacy thong during a photoshoot sending social media into a frenzy with a section of Kenyans claiming he is gay.
It later turned out that Junior had participated in a fashion shoot aimed at “challenging our settled ideas about gender roles.”
