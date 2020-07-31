Lupita Nyong’o Elated As Kid Brother Ditches Bachelorhood [Photos]

Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o’s son Junior is off the market.

This has been revealed by Junior’s sister and renowned actress Lupita Nyong’o.

Taking to Instagram, the multi-award-winning actress said that Junior married his long-time lover Wanja Wohoro this week in a private ceremony.

Lupita regretted that she was not able to attend the wedding apparently due to existing Covid-19 travel restrictions but said she was happy for him.

She took the opportunity to welcome Wanja to the Nyong’o family.

“Yup, he is off the market, folks! Sharing a moment of joy in my family’s life when my sweet, gentle, loving baby brother Junior Nyong’o made his declaration of love to his new bride Wanja Wohoro this week, ” she wrote.

“I still cannot believe I was not physically present, but thank God for technology! Welcome to the family, Wanja!”

This writer understands that Wanja is a musician.

In 2018, Nyong’o Junior posed in a lacy thong during a photoshoot sending social media into a frenzy with a section of Kenyans claiming he is gay.

It later turned out that Junior had participated in a fashion shoot aimed at “challenging our settled ideas about gender roles.”

