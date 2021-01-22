Lupita Laughs Off Claims That She Has Been “Inaccessible” For Five Years For Ambassadorial Role

Grammy award winning actress Lupita Nyong’o has clapped back at Tourism CS Najib Balala.

Balala on Thursday said the actress has been inaccessible for the past five years for an ambassadorial role.

According to the CS, Kenya settled for British Supermodel Naomi Campbell because Lupita’s managers could not allow the ministry to reach her.

“I know everybody is asking why not Lupita. Lupita has commitments and her managers cannot allow us to access her. We’ve spent the last five years looking for Lupita,” Balala told the Nation.

Responding to the claims made by the CS, the Black Panther actress shared a picture of herself laughing off the claims.

“Me when I hear the Kenyan Ministry of Tourism has been looking for me for fives years. #Imrightherebaby #alternativefacts,” Lupita tweeted.

Her response attracted reactions from netizens making her the number one trending topic on Twitter.

Here are some of the comments:

@tunajibu how was ur week sir?! 😅😅 I mean liar — JOEker ☯️ (@JoeWMuchiri1) January 22, 2021

Najib Balala busted! Kidogo kidogo utaskia Lupita is a Tanga Tanga sympathizer. 🤣🤣 — BRAVIN YURI (@BravinYuri) January 22, 2021

Maybe they were trying to communicate through smoke, blowing horns, and beating drums. Or maybe they sent a messenger on foot to the USA. If that is the case, wait for 7 more years for it takes a slave 12 years to walk from Kenya to the USA. — Author Sakwah Ongoma (@CSakwah) January 22, 2021

May be he has been trying your Nigerian line pic.twitter.com/O3iA02jIao — Weelo Willis (@WeeloWillis) January 22, 2021

