in ENTERTAINMENT

Lupita Laughs Off Claims That She Has Been “Inaccessible” For Five Years For Ambassadorial Role

Grammy award winning actress Lupita Nyong’o has clapped back at Tourism CS Najib Balala.

Balala on Thursday said the actress has been inaccessible for the past five years for an ambassadorial role.

According to the CS, Kenya settled for British Supermodel Naomi Campbell because Lupita’s managers could not allow the ministry to reach her.

“I know everybody is asking why not Lupita. Lupita has commitments and her managers cannot allow us to access her. We’ve spent the last five years looking for Lupita,” Balala told the Nation.

Responding to the claims made by the CS, the Black Panther actress shared a picture of herself laughing off the claims.

“Me when I hear the Kenyan Ministry of Tourism has been looking for me for fives years. #Imrightherebaby #alternativefacts,” Lupita tweeted.

Her response attracted reactions from netizens making her the number one trending topic on Twitter.

Here are some of the comments:

 

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Lupita Nyong'omagical kenyaNajib Balala

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Facebook’s Oversight Board to Review Trump’s Accounts Suspension

Real Madrid Boss Zinedine Zidane Tests Positive For COVID-19