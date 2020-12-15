Lungalunga MP Khatib Mwashetani Escapes Arrest In Dramatic Msambweni By-election

Lungalunga Member of Parliament Khatib Mwashetani on Tuesday escaped arrested during the Msambweni by-election.

The MP was about to be arrested when Tanga Tanga allied colleagues confronted the police accusing them (security officers) of taking sides in the ongoing mini-poll.

General Service Unit (GSU) officers are also said to have surrounded the MP’s residential home ready to take him into custody.

It’s alleged that the lawmaker’s attempted arrest was linked to voter bribery in the constituency.

Led by Nyali lawmaker Mohamed Ali, the MPs asked the police to leave Mwashetani alone.

“It is as if you have taken sides. We are all grown-ups and so we should talk respectfully. Is he under arrest?” Ali posed.

The vocal legislator was accompanied by MPs Oscar Sudi (Kapseret), Aisha Jumwa (Malindi) and former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar.

EARLIER: MPs Oscar Sudi, Mohammed Ali, Aisha Jumwa confront police who attempted to arrest Lunga Lunga MP, Khatib Mwashetani. #MsambweniDecides pic.twitter.com/jgqRvI2HiW — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) December 15, 2020

The Deputy President William Ruto allied Tanga Tanga camp is rooting for the election of independent candidate Feisal Bader as Msambweni MP.

Earlier, the MPs claimed that police officers were transferred last night ahead of today’s poll.

Sudi claimed that the officers including area OCPD were swapped with those in Mombasa; a move he alleged is aimed at creating loopholes in the election process and facilitating rigging in favour of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidate Omar Boga.

The team also alleged that Bader’s supporters had been blocked from voting at Jomo Kenyatta Primary school polling station.

The supporters caused scenes as they expressed their support for Bader.

Team Feisal voters have been blocked from exercising their Democratic right of voting at Jomo Kenyatta Primary school polling station. They have started chanting "Feisal Kiboko yao" #Msambweni pic.twitter.com/CN4QfNE7wT — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) December 15, 2020

Boga and Bader are the front runners in the race to succeed Suleiman Dori who succumbed to cancer in March this year.

