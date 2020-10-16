Lukoye Atwoli Appointed As Mathari Hospital Board Chair

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed Lukoye Atwoli to chair Mathari Hospital Board and will serve for three years.

This appointment comes in wake of various changes instituted by the Head of State that saw former IEBC commissioners given top jobs.

Lukoye, the son of COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli had earlier in June been appointed the new Dean of Medical College at Aga Khan University. His tenure began on August 1, 2020 according to a statement shared by the Institution website.

“We’re excited to welcome Prof Lukoye Atwoli to the AKU family, who will join us as Dean of Medical College, East Africa on 1st August 2020. Lukoye is a Professor in Psychiatry with extensive leadership, teaching, and research experience,” read the statement.

Ideally, he was to lead research on COVID-19 due to his experience and credentials.

“Professor Lukoye comes to AKU in the midst of a global pandemic. Given his experience and research credentials, and through his gentle but firm leadership, he brings a steady pair of hands to help the Medical College, East Africa navigate the challenges ahead.”the statement added.

Prior to this, Lukoye had served as the Dean in Moi University, School of Medicine thus participated globally in mental research programmes.

Taking to social media, the COTU SG had congratulated his son for the plum job at Aga Khan University while at the same time applauded his efforts.

“Congratulations my son, Prof Lukoye Atwoli on your appointment as Dean of Medical college at The Aga Khan University (EA). As a family, we are very proud of you. May the Almighty God continue guiding you, growing you in knowledge & wisdom and protect you.’’ Atwoli tweeted

