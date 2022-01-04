Lukaku To Return Against Spurs After Talks

Romelu Lukaku is expected to return for Chelsea against Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup on Wednesday after talks with manager Thomas Tuchel.

The Belgian striker was sidelined against Liverpool in the Premier League after a controversial interview where he expressed discontent with Tuchel’s tactics.

Following the talks, the 28-year-old reportedly trained very hard on Monday.

“Romelu Lukaku worked ‘very hard’ in training right after his conversation with Tuchel. He hopes to come back vs Spurs after positive talk with manager.

“Chelsea board told him they’re backing Tuchel position – there’s NO way for Romelu to leave in January. He’s staying.”

