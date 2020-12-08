Lugulu Girls’ Students Take To The Streets To Protest Alleged Defilement In The School [Video]

Lugulu Girls’ High School students on Tuesday took to the streets to protest an alleged defilement incident that happened in the school recently.

In videos shared on Twitter, the girls, who staged protests along the Webuye-Kitale Highway in Bungoma County, claimed that the management had failed to act and instead urged them to remain silent.

The students accused the school principal of attempting to cover up the matter. They claimed that the school head had threatened students who witnessed the incident.

According to the girls, teachers were also warned against calling the victim’s parents.

The students later managed to get the audience of Webuye Police Station OCS and reported the incident.

