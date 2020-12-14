Lugulu Girls Staffers Suspended For Allegedly Inciting Students To Stage Protests

Five support staff members at Lugulu Girs’ High School in Bungoma County have been sent on compulsory leave for allegedly inciting students to stage protests last week.

The staffers are the school nurse, cateress, storekeeper and two cooks.

A suspension letter issued to one of the workers indicates that the leave will end on January 10, 2021.

The students had taken to the streets on Tuesday to protest over alleged defilement of one of their colleagues.

The victim is said to have been defiled on Saturday, December 5, while taking a bath just before the morning preps.

“We are wondering why we have been sent home yet the students were demanding justice for one of them who was defiled,” one of the suspended staff members who sought anonymity for fear of being victimised told Nation.

According to the worker, one of them was suspended for inciting other subordinate staff to protest over delayed salaries.

“We received half salaries in October and November,” the staffer said.

During the Tuesday protests, the learners said the defilement incident happened about 20 metres from the school’s staff quarters.

The perpetrator, the learners said, fled after another student appeared in the bathrooms. They wondered how an outsider could access the highly secured institution.

The students accused the school principal Dina Cheruiyot of attempting to cover up the matter.

On Wednesday, the school’s board of management (BoM) announced the indefinite closure of the institution as police continue with investigations.

As the probe continues, residents have accused the principal of running the institution with an iron fist.

In a recent interview with the publication, the residents questioned the school’s tendering processes and also alleged tribalism in employment.

