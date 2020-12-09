Lugulu Girls School In Bungoma Closed After Student Protests

Lugulu Girls School in Bungoma has been closed following protests by students after one of them was allegedly defiled in a bathroom on Saturday.

The victim is said to have been defiled on Saturday morning while taking a bath just before the morning preps.

In videos shared on Twitter, the girls, who staged protests along the Webuye-Kitale Highway in Bungoma County, claimed that the management had failed to act and instead urged them to remain silent.

The students accused the school principal of attempting to cover up the matter. They claimed that the school head had threatened students who witnessed the incident.

According to the girls, teachers were also warned against calling the victim’s parents.

The students later managed to get the audience of Webuye Police Station OCS and reported the incident.

