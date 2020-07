Lugari MP Ayub Savula Arrested For Allegedly Flouting Covi-19 Regulations

Lugari MP Ayub Savula has been arrested at Sabatia Market in Kakamega County for flouting Covid-19 regulations on public gatherings.

Savula was at a petrol station fueling his car and was taken to Mumias Police Station. He was later released uncondiionally.

Media reports indicate that Mr Savula was heading to Nambale, Busia County, for a meeting with leaders allied to ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford-Kenya counterpart Moses Wetangula.

More follows:

