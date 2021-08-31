Former Kenyan-born Australian Senator Lucy Gichuhi’s Daughter Dies

Kenyan born politician Lucy Gichuhi and her husband, Don Gichuhi, have lost their first-born daughter, Peris “Kadada” Gichuhi.

Kadada, 33, according to information on her GoFundMe page, died on August 26. The cause of death is yet to be disclosed.

The family is seeking funds to help repatriate her remains to Kenya for final burial rites.

“It is the desire of the family to give her a befitting send off by repatriating the remains of the late Peris to her motherland Kenya. Due to the current covid restrictions in place that have resulted in decreased air travel to and out of Australia, the cost of this process is overwhelming to the family and thus the appeal to you for your kind support,” the family said.

“A little here and there will go a long way in making this possible and lessening the huge financial burden to her family as they come to terms with this devastating loss of their first born gone too soon.”

They mourned her as a beautiful and kind person.

“You will be forever missed as you subsist in eternal peace. Angels will fly,” they added.

Lucy who served as a senator in Australia between 2017 and 2019, released her first book “Behind the Smile” in 2019 in which she detailed 30 years of domestic abuse.

The previous year, details had emerged indicating that the Nyeri-born politician was knee-deep in debts.

She had apparently been sued on seven different occasions for failing to pay council rates and water bills amounting to more than Ksh1 million, all of which she did not contest.

In her maiden speech at the Senate she admitted to having struggled with the temptations that come with mortgages.

“We were not able to resist the offers of multiple loans – a home loan, personal loans, car loans and credit cards,” she said.

